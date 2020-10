Tela Davis Dove died September 18, 2020.

Tela was born January 31, 1957. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, who will miss her very much.

Her last words were, "I love you."

Tela sends this message to everyone who loved her: "Think of a good memory about me and smile. I love you all. You made my life worth living. Don't think you're off the hook because I'm going to haunt all your asses!"