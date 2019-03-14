Mrs. Terri Lynn Hall, 63, of Whiteville died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Newport News, Virginia, the daughter of the late Richard Almond and Virginia Dare Wilson Almond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Hall and a son, Clint Hall.

She is survived by a daughter, Andrea Coates of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters, Gina Hardy of Elizabethtown and Tammy Harper and husband, Leonard, of Gloucestor, Virginia; nieces, Jeanette Packer, Ann Hardy, Lenora Harper; nephews, Aaron Harper and Nathan Harper; great-niece, Alexis Price.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Peacock Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Johnny Guyton. Burial will be in the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Council.

Her family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. prior to her service at Peacock Funeral Home.

