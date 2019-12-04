May 27, 1942 - November 28, 2019

Terry "Ted" Lyon Hemingway, 77, of Wilson passed away Thursday. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Green St., Wilson. The Rev. Robert Bergland will officiate.

Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. His kind and gentle spirit made those around him feel at ease. After growing up in Elizabethtown, Ted headed to Campbell University on a golf scholarship and later served in the U.S. Army. Ted got his start as a golf professional before settling into his career in Truck Brokerage. In his free time, you could find him with his soulmate Peg and their dogs at the "cottage" often hosting friends and family. Ted was an avid sports fan, especially professional golf and Carolina Basketball. He also enjoyed sailing, traveling, reading, shag dancing, Wednesday nights with the Golf group at Pup's and spending time with his grandchildren whom adored him. Ted was loyal; his faithfulness to the important people in his life could be seen in the way he steadfastly maintained ties with those whose paths had crossed his throughout his life. Ted will be remembered for that twinkle in his eyes, contagious smile, witty sense of humor and his stories that often started with "Let me tell you about the time." Ted, let us tell you, you were one in a million, you will be eternally cherished and forever in our hearts.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Peg Hemingway of the home; his children, Julia Harper and husband, Gene, Terry Lyon Hemingway Jr., David Chatham Hemingway and Mary Taran Dunn and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Chloe Spears, James Wyatt and Mary Neal Dunn; sister, Diana Meyer and husband, Charles; brother, John Alden Hemingway and wife, Louise; brother-in-law, Bert Bonnabeaux; many loving nieces and nephews and his loving dogs and companions, Caroline, Winifred and Catherine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Martha Lyon Hemingway and his brother, Joe Hemingway.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Aces for Autism, 925 Conference Drive, Unit A, Greenville, North Carolina 27858 in honor of his grandson, James Wyatt Dunn.

