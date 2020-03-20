Velna Ruth McDuffie Huffstetler, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at Trinity Grove on March 19, 2020, at the age of 88 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Annie McDuffie, as well as three brothers and five sisters.

Velna was wonderfully devoted to her four children, Sherry Sansone (Bill) of Wilmington, Bobby Huffstetler (Freida) of Whiteville, Joni Sturdy (David) of Wilmington and Emily Shipman (Steven) of Wilmington. She was a beloved grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Mandy Smith (Chris), Robbie Huffstetler (Rikki), Brooke Tyndall (Stuart), Brooke Wynot (Andy), Clay Huffstetler, Alex Shipman and Andy Shipman (Sara); as well as her 13 great-grandchildren, Blake and Claire Smith; Reese, Rylee and Reagan Huffstetler; Cooper, Dawson, Brody, Asher and Davis Tyndall; Ava Wynot; Brayden Justice-Mintz; and Brantley Shipman.

In addition to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Velna is also survived by her longtime companion D.C. McKeel of Whiteville, and one sister, Mrs. Hazel Cox (Tommy) of Andrews, North Carolina.

Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, which reads, "'For I know the plans I have for you' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

A special thank you to caregiver Joyce Lennon and the entire staff at Trinity Grove for your loving kindness and caring of our precious Mom, Gram, and Gia.

Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Carvers Creek United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jimmie Tatum officiating.

To honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Employees Education Fund, Trinity Grove, 631 Junction Creek Drive, Wilmington, NC 28412.

Condolences may be shared at andrewsmortuary.com.