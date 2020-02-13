Mr. William Council Daniels Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Durham.

Mr. Daniels was born in Robeson County on October 14, 1944, to the late William Council and Thelma Watson Daniels Sr. Mr. Daniels was a 1963 graduate of Clarkton High School, where he played on the 1961 state champion eight-man football team. Mr. Daniels was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Intrepid. After his military service, Mr. Daniels earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from UNC Charlotte and later worked and retired from Chicopee in Benson. He enjoyed sports, history, music the beach and his dogs.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Devotional Gardens in Dunn.

Mr. Daniels is survived by his sons, Christopher Daniels and Brian Daniels and their families, and his sister, Eunice Dennis and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Durham VA Medical Center Volunteer Service, Attn: Ronnie Miller; for use on CLC/Hospice Unit, 508 Fulton Street, Durham, NC 27705.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.