William Jerome (Jerry) Clark passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Born August 7, 1947, he was a native of Bladen County.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Gloria (Lori) F. Clark; father, William V. (Vance) Clark; mother, Ella Brady Clark Sutherland; brother, Myers Allen Clark, and stepfather, John Sutherland.

Jerry was a retired senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

He enlisted voluntarily in 1966 and was a Vietnam veteran, serving there in 1968-69.

His military career led him to other stations outside the United States, including Turkey, where he was senior supervisor air traffic controller. Upon his return from Turkey, it was in Chicago that he met and married Lori, who was also a decorated Air National Guard servicewoman, and civil service employee. He was assigned to the control tower at O'Hare Airport during the nationwide strike of air traffic controllers in 1981, where his skills were put to test in averting what could have been a disastrous crash involving Air Force One, carrying President Ronald Reagan, with other air traffic due to an oversight of one of his fellow controllers.

He received a meritorious service commendation for this heroic action, as well as numerous other commendations prior to his retirement in 1988.

His final assignment was to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, where he, Lori, and stepdaughter Tracy made their home and were blessed with another daughter, Krystal.

After his military career, he worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement shortly after Lori's death in 2007.

Jerry was an avid reader, with a special fondness of history, meteorology and aviation.

He also enjoyed fishing and eating oysters.

While quiet in his ways, his love of country, duty and honor will forever ring loudly in the hearts of those he loved and those who loved him.

He is survived by his daughters, Krystal (Kevin Tinsley), of the home, and Tracy (Todd) Sargent of Baldwinsville, New York; sisters, Jane (Butch) Williams of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and Carolyn Clark (Cheryl Filiberti), of Simpsonville, South Carolina; nephew, Christopher Clark (Tina); great-nephews, Hunter and Cody, of Garland, North Carolina; niece, Denise Priest, great-nieces Ella Carroway and Lenna, and great-nephew Jay, of Wilmington, North Carolina; niece, Carey (Marc) Glenn, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and niece, Mary Brady Williams, (Machelle), great-niece, Emerson Jane and great-nephew, Brewer Clark, of Wilmington, North Carolina; in addition to his aunt, Emmy Dell Clark of Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and numerous cousins on both his mother's and father's side.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring.

Condolences may be sent to: Krystal Clark, 3909 SE 45th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73135.