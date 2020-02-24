William "Bill" Olin Parker, 71, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Parker Sr. and Pauline Inman Parker; and great-granddaughter, Maliyah Parker.

Bill leaves behind one daughter, Marsha Revels (Arnold) of Wilmington; one son, Kevin Parker of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Wiley Parker of Bladenboro and Heath Parker of Lumberton; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Ward of Bladenboro; three granddaughters, Lexie Shaw (Leonard), Briana Parker and Abby Gray; and two great-grandsons, Ja'Ziah LeSane and Aiden Shaw.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at Dublin Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Foster officiating.

Bill chose to establish his legacy by the noble gift of his body to The Anatomical Gift Program at Elon University, where he will live on as a silent teacher in the education of The School of Health Sciences' health-care students.