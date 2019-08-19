|
|
Abel Eduardo López Hurtado, 64, of Hendersonville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
A visitation will be held between the hours of 5-8pm on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Alfonso Gamez will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2pm, with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, NC.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019