|
|
MILLS RIVER- Ada Mae Lance Moore, 89, of Mills River, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Landings of Mills River.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Fred Lance and Ruby Bishop Lance. Ada was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis T. Moore, who died in 1991.
Ada was a lifelong member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
She is survived by five daughters, Linda M. Graham, Carolyn M. Case and Patricia M. Howell (Leonard), all of Mills River; Cathy E. Moore of Asheville and Judy M. Morris (Scott) of Sylva; one son, Robert L. Moore (Gail) of Mills River; two sisters. Helen Capps of Easley, SC and Jane Patterson (William) of Hendersonville; two brothers, Robert F. Lance, Jr. (Faye) of Summerville, SC and John N. Lance of San Antonio, TX; one brother-in-law, Marvin C. Moore of Mills River; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday at the church from 1:00-2:00 PM and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Ada's memory to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 56 Mt. Gilead Church Road, Mills River, NC 28759 or to Four Seasons Compassion For Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Ada's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 13 to July 14, 2019