On January 16, 2020 Addie Mae Waldrop Henderson, 93, of Hendersonville went to be with the Lord. She was born on March 13, 1926 in Hot Springs. She was the youngest of fourteen born to the late Robert Henry Waldrop and Laura Jane Kerley Waldrop.
She loved reading the Bible and telling people about how Jesus saved her and how he carried her through sickness and troubles. She loved Blue Grass and Gospel music. In her free time she enjoyed working puzzles and always enjoyed talking with people.
Addie is survived by her three sons: Eddie Henderson and his wife, Patty, Daniel Henderson and his wife, Missy, and Robert Jerry Henderson; daughter, Betty Lou Henderson Busch and her husband, Howard; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville officiated by the Pastor Steve Scoggins and Ken Wooten. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020