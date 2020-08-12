1/
Agustin Chavarin
Agustin Chavarin, 43, of Puebla, Mexico died Sunday August 9, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital. He was the son of Micaela Chavarin-Perez & Felipe Reyes-Chavarin. He is survived by his parents; his twin brother, Felipe Chavarin; his sister-in law, Brooke Chavarin; his 4 nieces Olivia Chavarin, Micaela Chavarin, Skylar Chavarin and Alaina Chavarin; his girlfriend, Laura Meza and his great nephew, Oliver Chavarin.
Agustin immigrated to the US in the year 1999 in hopes of a better future, he has devoted the last 20 years of his life to be a hard worker. If you have ate at any well-known Mexican restaurant in the last 20 years you have met this wonderful man.
Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, located at 538 Tracy Grove Rd, Hendersonville, NC.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on a GoFundMe page on Facebook https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-the-family-of-agustin-chavarin?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_susi-sms-welcome&fbclid=IwAR29RNjl5V6ICVSddj58cCxfjvgDsX3VqDMEoAzv4_hebpnPjgHd3leHK3k
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Times-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
