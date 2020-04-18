|
Aileen Warren Pace, 88, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after an extended illness.
A native of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Rosce and Nannie Jones Warren Orr and the wife of the late Cecil T. Pace. She was preceded in death by one daughter Helen Lovingood, three brothers, Paul , Howard and Milo Warren and one sister Ruth Gibbs.
Aileen was a 1948 graduate of Dana High School and was a charter member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church, where she also served as church clerk for many years. She loved working in her yard and garden, loved to cook but she found the most joy in spending time with her family.
Survivors include one daughter Carolyn Blanton (Marshal), three grandchildren, Chris Kilpatrick (Patricia), Jamie Hensley and Mellany Jones (Gaylord), four great grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Kilpatrick and Erin and Beth Jones and four great great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservices or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020