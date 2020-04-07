|
|
Alan David Schmalz passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC at the age of 90. Born in Needham, MA to Alois Albert (A.A.) and Louise (Dyson) Schmalz. Alan was raised in Needham. He was a longtime resident of Walpole, MA until he retired to the Hendersonville, NC area in 1994. He was a wonderful and devoted husband and father. Alan worked as a manufacturer's representative and owned Neponset Controls Inc, in Foxboro, MA for many years.
Alan was great amateur golfer. He held Club Championships as a member of both Needham and Walpole Country Clubs. He was also a member of Kenmure and Hendersonville Country clubs. As a member of Kenmure CC, Alan shot his age (71). Alan was very supportive of his children's activities and he always looked forward to watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Alan was proud and dedicated member of First Congregational UCC in Hendersonville, NC. He loved his church and the church loved him. For years, Alan was involved in maintaining and keeping the church grounds beautiful. He loved listening to jazz and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and the Carolina Hurricanes.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Driver) Schmalz, daughters Johanna Weber and her husband Eric of Portage, MI, Gretchen Andersen and her husband Ric of St. Davids, PA, and son Stephen and his wife Christine of Mukilteo,WA and grandchildren Courtney and Drew Weber, Tyler and Alexander Andersen, Jonathan Awad, Theresa Ferguson and Phillip Marsh, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brothers Richard (Jane) and Robert (Barbara) Schmalz.
Due the circumstances, a celebration of Alan's life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to First Congregational UCC Memorial Garden, 1735 5th Ave West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020