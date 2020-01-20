|
Albert Charles Koppel, DDS was born on November 26, 1918 in Brooklyn New York and died on December 14, 2019 in Hendersonville, NC at the age of 101. He had been a resident of Fletcher Park Inn for 18 years and a member of the Fletcher Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Dr. Koppel was raised and worked on his father's farm in Robbinsville, NJ. He graduated high school from Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, VA in 1935. While there he met his wife to be, Sarah Elizabeth (Betty) Adams. They were married in Atlanta, GA in 1942. Betty earned her medical degree and became an anesthesiologist.
Dr. Albert Koppel graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry in 1944. After various internships, he started a private dental practice in Takoma Park, MD which continued for 40 years.
Dr. Albert Koppel served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in Germany due to his fluency in German.
The Koppel's retired initially to New Market, VA in 1985, then to Fletcher Park Inn in Hendersonville, NC in 2001. His beloved Betty died on January 7, 2013. Dr. Albert Koppel was an author of both books and articles. The Koppel's were instrumental in creating the Koppel Special Care Dentistry Center at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry.
Albert Koppel was predeceased by his parents, Karl & Katherine (Dontinulle) Koppel, his brothers, Ural & Lawrence Koppel, and his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Adams Koppel, MD. He is survived by a daughter Karla Rae Koppel Morrill (Jeff), a daughter Marsha Fae Koppel Nagel (Lewis), a granddaughter Kathy Burgess Corby and a grandson Andre Nagel.
A memorial service will be held at Fletcher Park Inn at 4 PM on January 21, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Fletcher Park Inn, C/O Fletcher Academy, Inc., PO Box 5440, Fletcher, NC 28732.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020