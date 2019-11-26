|
February 16, 1928 – November 24, 2019
Albert Edward Duspiva, 91, of Henderson County, NC and formerly of Bethpage, NY died with his family near his side after a brief illness early Sunday afternoon, November 24, 2019 at his home in Hendersonville, NC.
Mr. Duspiva was born on Thursday, February 16, 1928 in Maspeth, Queens, NY to the late Francis and Elizabeth Mae (Weeks) Duspiva. On February 10, 1952 in Queens, NY, he married his loving wife of 63 years the former Marion Schneider who died on April 1, 2015. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge in March of 1948 he became a cashier at Chase Manhattan Bank and later by Grumman Aerospace as an Aircraft Technician where he retired in 1984. He was faithful member of his church, Moores Grove United Methodist Church for 28 years where he served in many capacities endearing himself to all who attended worship. He also was a member of the Blue Ridge Detachment Marine Corps League, the Peach Pit Grumman Retirement Club and the Henderson County Crafters Association as woodworker.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his two daughters, Marilyn E. Bower of Hendersonville, NC and Janet C. Gribko and her husband, Gary of Plainview, NY. Other survivors include her five grandchildren, Kimberly Ostrander and her husband, Robert, Kara Golombowski and her husband, Steve, Thomas Bower, George Gribko and his wife Carrie and Robert Bower and his wife, Sophie; eight great-grandchildren, Addison, Ava, Lance, Brock, Anniston, Reese, Bristol and Annabelle.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Duspiva will be two o'clock Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019 at Moores Grove United Methodist Church, 2553 Chimney Rock Rd. Hendersonville, NC with Rev. Deborah R. Demorest officiating. The family will receive guests on Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 1:45 pm in the church sanctuary. He will be laid to rest with full military honors next to his beloved wife, Marion in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC.
Memorial contributions may be offered on behalf of Mr. Duspiva to the Moores Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2549, Hendersonville, NC 28793 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Al will be forever missed by his loving family and many close friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC, (828) 693- 5220. Online condolences may be shared at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019