More Obituaries for Albert Pasternack
Albert M. Pasternack

Albert M. Pasternack Obituary
Albert M. Pasternack, 96 of Hendersonville, NC and Dunnellon, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home in Hendersonville.
Albert was educated as a mechanical engineer and for many years owned and air-conditioning an refrigeration contracting business in Miami area. After retiring, he pursued a number of interests, including creating stained-glass artwork. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II.
He was the beloved husband of Norma, with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage last year; father of Hermine Pasternack of Sugar Hill, GA, and Susan Pasternack of Newton, MA; father-in-law of Fred Weissman; and grandfather of Benjamin Weissman, of Newton, MA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rabbi Racheal Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to: Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 29 to June 30, 2019
