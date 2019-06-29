|
|
Albert M. Pasternack, 96 of Hendersonville, NC and Dunnellon, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home in Hendersonville.
Albert was educated as a mechanical engineer and for many years owned and air-conditioning an refrigeration contracting business in Miami area. After retiring, he pursued a number of interests, including creating stained-glass artwork. He served in the U.S. Air Force in World War II.
He was the beloved husband of Norma, with whom he celebrated 75 years of marriage last year; father of Hermine Pasternack of Sugar Hill, GA, and Susan Pasternack of Newton, MA; father-in-law of Fred Weissman; and grandfather of Benjamin Weissman, of Newton, MA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Rabbi Racheal Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to: Agudas Israel Congregation, 505 Glasgow Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from June 29 to June 30, 2019