Alden "Al" Lincoln Doane III, 61, of Etowah passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Al was born in Valley Stream, NY in 1958 to the late Beatrice I. and Alden L. Doane, Jr. In 1975, at 17 years of age he joined the Valley Steam Volunteer Fire Department. He married JoAnn Tesauro in 1978 and moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980. He was hired on at the Sarasota City Fire Department where he served for eight years as a Firefighter/Paramedic. In 1988 he was hired on at the Sarasota Sheriff's Office and worked as a patrol officer, Fire/Arson Investigator, Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security/Joint Terrorism Task Force after 9/11. He developed and initiated a local Emergency Response Team (ERT) to counter terrorism and respond to natural disasters. He was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Special Ops Division until retirement in April 2014. Upon moving to Etowah, NC in July 2014 he joined the Etowah Volunteer Fire Department and was hired by Mission Hospital EMS/Transport until he was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He is a member of the Mason's Dunn Rock Chapter in Brevard, NC and Oasis Shriners in Charlotte, NC as well as Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, FL. He is also a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Chapter of LEMC Defenders, and a member of Etowah United Methodist Church.
Alden is survived by his wife of 41 years, JoAnn Doane; daughters, Rebecca Doane and Sara Doane; sons-in-law Shawn Burke (Rebecca) and Daniel Long-Doane (Sara); granddaughter, Isabella Burke-Doane; sisters, Susan Russell, Leslie Beers and Jennifer Doane; five nephews, two nieces, and multiple great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Alden is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tatum L. Burke in 2011.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many during his 61 years and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Writing poetry was a way for him to de-stress and honor fallen officers and firefighters. To see his poetry please go to www.eternalpoems.net.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel from 6-9pm. The funeral service officiated by Pastor Richard Buff will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10am, with burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Shriners of Charlotte, NC at www.oasisshriners.org in honor of Alden L. Doane III. Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Hendersonville.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019