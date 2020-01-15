|
|
Alice A. Fogle, age 103, of Brevard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Born on March 5, 1916, in Methuen, MA, she was a fantastic mother to four children, Robert (Cecilia) of Logsden, Oregon, Brian of Alamogordo, NM, Theodore "Ted" of Etowah, NC and Steven (Becki) of Plattsburgh, NY. She was also a grandmother of two, Keith (Mejal) and Kristal (Terry).
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Bob, and parents, Annie and Theodore Ackroyd of Methuen, MA and her sister, Audrey Franke of Sacramento, CA. Survivors include her brother Theodore Ackroyd, Jr of Methuen, MA.
Alice got her teaching degree in Massachusetts and taught in Vermont and New Hampshire before moving to Washington, DC during World War II. In Washington, she met Robert Fogle who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They were engaged within one week and married within six weeks (November 1942).
Alice and Bob lived in Boston and in Gainesville, GA during the war. After WWII, due to demands of Bob's career, they traveled across the country, living in well over 20 locations before kids and eleven more after their sons entered the picture. Alice made each stop on the journey a warm and welcome home for family and friends. Family residences included Florida, Washington, New Jersey, the Marshall Islands, New Mexico and of course, North Carolina.
After retiring back to Brevard in 1976, Alice and Bob traveled extensively in the U.S and around the world. After Bob's death in 1994, she continued traveling both nationally and internationally, often with her sister Audrey. In addition to traveling, Alice was a voracious reader and loved to play bridge, which she continued to do with her dear friends almost every week.
Always smiling, positive and upbeat, Alice rolled easily with life's punches and was an inspiration to her family and her many friends. Her family has celebrated her life and looks forward to meeting up with her once again in heaven.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020