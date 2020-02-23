|
|
Alice Corrine Bailey Dudley passed away February 15, 2020. She was born March 1, 1934 in Towanda, Pa to Abraham Lincoln Bailey and Nellie Finnerty Bailey. She lived all over the world but called Saluda, NC home since 1978. Alice married Cosby E Dudley July 23, 1957, she is survived by children Patricia Ann Brennan of Maryville TN, Cosby E Dudley Jr of Chapel Hill, NC, Richard B Dudley of Hendersonville, NC and Travis Dudley of Saluda, NC; sisters Nancy Morse Gordon of Acworth Ga, Mary Luckman of Towanda PA, and Sherry Werkheiser of High Point NC; brothers Howard Bailey of Towanda, PA, Jack Morse IV and Robert Morse of Lawrenceville, GA. She graduated from Saluda high school in 1953 and nursing school in 1956. She will be remembered by 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Grandsons Joseph and Caleb and great grand-daughter Eve Louis preceded her in death.
Alice loved children and always had some near her. Her home and her heart were always open.
We will honor her life with a service Sunday March 1st at Polly's Mountain Cemetery at 11 am followed by a celebration of her life at noon at the Saluda fire hall. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 125 Frost Road Saluda, NC 28773.
Published in The Times-News on Feb. 23, 2020