Allan Berg, 90, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
A United States Navy veteran, Allan was born in Chicago, IL, and was the son of the late Max Berg and Dubby Herman Berg. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Dorothy Berg, in 1990; and a sister, Millie Kahn.
Allan was a community pharmacist, having practiced in independent, hospital, and "safety net" pharmacies. He was a 1957 graduate of University of Illinois College of Pharmacy. He owned and operated his first independent pharmacy, located in a medical complex, in Chicago. In 1969 he relocated to Hendersonville, NC where he owned and operated Allan's Pharmacy, an independent community pharmacy for 20 years.
A proponent of continuing pharmaceutical education, Allan is a founding member of the Western Carolina Pharmaceutical Association (WCPhA). The WCPhA was organized to support a system of education and professional training. Allan has served as President of the WCPhA since 2003. Additionally, at the start of the organization, he served on the Advisory Committee for the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC). He was a Preceptor for the University of North Carolina School of Pharmacy for 12 years, and in 1996 received the "Preceptor of the Year" award from the University.
Allan "retired" in 1997, and soon began to work part time at the Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital in Asheville, NC. In 2007 he became the Pharmacy Manager for the "safety net" Community Pharmacy at The Free Clinics, serving low-income, uninsured persons in Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties.
Allan was a Lifetime Member of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and has been a member of the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists since 1969.
In 2005, Allan started the Hendersonville Chapter of the Wester Carolina Friends of AMBUCS, an organization whose mission is to provide mobility and independence for people with disabilities. He has served as its President since its inception.
Allan was also an active participant in the Western North Carolina Bowling Association, serving as a Director for many years, and held the position of Association Manager since 2006. Allan was also a long time member of the First Unitarian Fellowship of Hendersonville.
Allan is survived by two daughters, Donna Bodie and her husband, Ray of Hendersonville and Kathleen Turner of Homestead, FL; a grandson, Don Bodie; and a brother, Irwin Berg of California.
A Celebration of Allan's life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hendersonville Chapter of the Western Carolina Friends of AMBUCS by visiting the website, www.ambucs.org
