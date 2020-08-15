Allen Sneed Hembree, age 84 of Hendersonville died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home. He was born February 13, 1936 in Fort Bragg; to the late Allen Franklin and Ruth Jeanette Brown Hembree.
Mr. Hembree joined the Navy at age 17, shortly after his father's death. He often said this decision saved his life. His experience in the Navy provided him the discipline, structure, and challenge he needed to choose the right path in life. Stationed in the U.S., he reminisced about how wonderful it was to see the beauty of our country and to meet people from different walks of life. After his military service, he joined Rose's Stores as a manager trainee. He met his wife, Marie, who worked behind the candy counter, in his first store. An affable man, his favorite part of his job was developing relationships with customers and employees. He spent 35 years managing stores in Virginia and the Carolinas. He retired from his last store in Hendersonville and spent his remaining years in his beautiful cabin in the mountains, that he loved and called home. He enjoyed visits from his family and leisurely drives through the mountains. He often spoke about his love for his wife and family, the mountains, and all the animals that live in the woods surrounding his cabin.
He is survived by his; wife of 63 years, Marie Burkett Hembree; three sons, Allen Guy Hembree, David Drew Hembree and his wife, Angela, Michael Scott Hembree and husband Albert Nunez; three daughters, Linda Hembree Dinh and her husband, Huyen, Anne Hembree Beckett and her husband, Dan, Debra Hembree Scott and her husband, Harvey; two sisters, Juanita Phillips and her husband, Lloyd, and Linda Burris; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Allen's memory be directed to The American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
