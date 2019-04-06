|
|
Allen Wayne Branam of Horse Shoe, NC passed away from a sudden heart attack in December, 2018. Wayne was born to Walter V. Branam Jr. and Colleen Rivers Branam of Harriman, TN. September 17, 1949. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Keith Branam. He leaves behind two brothers Walter V. III (Susan) and Gene (Pat) and a sister Karen Rose Coy (Stuart), as well as a number of nieces and nephews, who love him very much.
Wayne graduated from Harriman High (Tennessee) and was a proud and supporting graduate of the University of Tennessee. He worked for Amoco Oil for many years before retiring early at age 50. He loved the mountains wherever they were but was partial to the Colorado Rockies and the Great Smoky Mountains. He loved hiking and camping including a long haul on the Appalachian Trail.
His love for reading and music standout when you walk through his home. He enjoyed book after book and music CD's by the thousands. He was a quiet peaceful man who loved and was loved by many.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 6, 2019