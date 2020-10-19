HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Allie Mae Young Stepp, 91, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.
She lived in Henderson County for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lillian Solesbee Young, her husband, Dewitt Stepp, siblings, Edward Young Jr., Maxcy Young, Cecil Young and Clifton Young.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She retired as supervisor from the Henderson County Tax Assesor's Office.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Stepp Monteith and her husband Gary of Pisgah Forest, NC and Sandra Stepp Huggins of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Becky Fulp, Christy Crane, Shane Huggins, Justin Huggins, Jacob Fulp , Justin Fulp and Kaylee Fulp; great grandchildren, Brianna Huggins, Brooklyn Huggins and Lillian Huggins; siblings, Martha Eaton, Grace Strickland, Linda Murdock, Marguerite Young and Marion Young and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 21st at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.