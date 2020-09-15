Alma "Jeanette" Baker, 83, of Hendersonville passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Maxville, Florida to the late Millard T. and Pansy May (Godwin) Knight, and is also preceded in death by her first husband, Lex Baker; husband, Parnell Carter; and brothers, Walter, Edwin and Owen Knight.
Jeanette grew up in Maxville, FL, lived in Keystone Heights, FL, and moved to Asheville, NC in 1977. She owned Jeanette's Jewelry store in Asheville, NC for 10 years, and most recently worked as a CNA. Jeanette was a member of Hooper's Creek Baptist Church. She traveled out west on a mission trip to minister to the Native American community. Jeanette was an entrepreneur in real estate, and also a private pilot. She loved a good find at a yard sale.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christy Baker and partner, Debbie Revis of Fletcher, NC and Patrick Baker and wife Marie of Hendersonville, NC; two sisters-in-law; nieces; a nephew; cousins and many special friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in memory of Jeanette Baker.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.