Alma "Jean" Glascott

Alma "Jean" Glascott Obituary
Ms. Alma "Jean" Glascott, 73, of Horse Shoe passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Elizabeth House following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late James Robert and Ruby Alma Robertson
Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Glascott two months prior to her death and a brother, James "Jimmy" Robert Hudson, Jr.
Jean was a simple woman and family meant everything to her. She loved her children and grandchildren and especially cherished her great-grandchildren. She attended Mills River Baptist Church and worked for many years at Park Ridge (Advent) Hospital and retired from Pardee Hospital.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tracy Nielsen (Jonathan) and Tina Gasperson (Dwayne) both of Hendersonville; son, Brent Wiggins (Rhonda) of Etowah; six grandchildren, Chance and Hope Osteen, Ashley and Shelby Gasperson, James (Krissy) Wiggins and Andrew McGraw; two great-grandchildren, Ollie Matthews and Everley Wiggins; three step-children, Mike Glascott (Kim) of FL, Jill Picklesimer (Dwain) of Franklin and Joanna Drissi of FL; six step-grandchildren; a brother, Steve Hudson (Rose) of GA; and one sister, Karen Moffitt (Sonny) of Etowah.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:30pm in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
To offer online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
