Alvin Eugene Brickley, 89 of Hendersonville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
A native of Vinton, Iowa, he was the son of the late Grant Brickley and Gladys Bender Brickley. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Lucia Brickley who died in 2015; and two brothers, Donald Brickley and Vernon Brickley.
Alvin was a graduate of Iowa State University in engineering, and a U.S. Naval Officer during the Korean War, and retired as an assistant controller from Union Carbide Corporation after 32 years of service. He was a member of Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon, Treasurer, and Elder; and also a member and past president of the Hendersonville Civitan Club.
Survivors include two sons, Peter Brickley and his wife Sarah of Midlothian, VA, and David Brickley of Flat Rock, NC; two daughters, Patricia Matthews and her husband Timothy of Pine Beach, NJ, and Kristina Violette and her husband Paul of Colchester, CT; nine grandchildren, Jonathon Brickley, Ryan Brickley, Matthew Brickley, Ashely Baldwin, Timothy Matthews, Shaun Matthews, Brendon Violette; Courtney Violette, and Victoria Violette; six great-grandchildren, Cyle Matthews, Lyla Matthews, Lily Baldwin, Vivian Brickley, Kason Brickley, and Ian Brickley; and a sister, Ruth Grove of Madrid, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Pinecrest Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rhett Carson officiating.
Memorials may be made in Alvin's memory to: Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019