Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Brevard Community Church
417 Morris Rd
Brevard, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Brevard Community Church
417 Morris Rd.
Brevard, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda LaFever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Kay (Ellison) LaFever

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amanda Kay (Ellison) LaFever Obituary
Amanda Kay Ellison LaFever, 54, of Flat Rock, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Surviving are her mother, Annette Smathers Ellison; husband, George W. Jones, Jr.; son, Glen LaFever (Kristen); step-son, Bobby Jones (Karen); step-daughter, Emily Ray (James); 11 grandchildren, and two siblings. She was preceded in death by a grandson.
Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Brevard Community Church, 417 Morris Rd., Brevard, NC 28712.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Children's Pediatric Cardiology, https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dch.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.