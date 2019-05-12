|
|
Amanda Kay Ellison LaFever, 54, of Flat Rock, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Surviving are her mother, Annette Smathers Ellison; husband, George W. Jones, Jr.; son, Glen LaFever (Kristen); step-son, Bobby Jones (Karen); step-daughter, Emily Ray (James); 11 grandchildren, and two siblings. She was preceded in death by a grandson.
Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Brevard Community Church, 417 Morris Rd., Brevard, NC 28712.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Children's Pediatric Cardiology, https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dch.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News on May 12, 2019