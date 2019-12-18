|
Amy Nixon Mast, 47, of Hendersonville sadly took her own life on Saturday, December 14, 2019; she is now safe in the arms of our Father. She was born April 2, 1972 to Dr. Charles and Virginia Nixon in Dallas, TX.
She enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, and loved horses. She loved her children and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Mast; son, Joshua Mast; daughter, Joy Mast; brother, Mark Nixon and his wife, Leah along with one niece and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm at Hendersonville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019