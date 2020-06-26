Andrea Miriam Ashley White of Hendersonville died on June 22, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. She was born in Clendenin, WV on November 17, 1939 the daughter of Byron and Earnie Payne Ashley. She married James David (Jim) White on November 25, 1960. They moved to Hendersonville in 1967 when Jim took a position as an engineer at the DuPont x-ray film plant.
Andrea graduated from Clendenin High School in 1958 and Fletcher School of Nursing in 1976. She worked as floor nurse and head nurse at Pardee Hospital from 1976 – 1985. She continued to work as a registered nurse until the early 90's at McGregor Home Health, Hendersonville Surgical Associates, and Visiting Health Professionals.
She had a beautiful alto singing voice and could harmonize with almost any song that came on the radio. She was in family singing groups, high school choir, and the Hendersonville Choral Society. She and Jim enjoyed hiking, bird watching, and traveling. She also enjoyed dancing and competed in ballroom dancing for several years. She was a great cook. Her grandchildren even had a special chant for "Nana Cooking."
Andrea had many long-time friends in Henderson County. She and Jim enjoyed discussing books, eating good meals and drinking wine every other month for decades with friends Ethlyn and Frank Byrd, Pat and Keith Dalbec, Mary and Bill Garrison, Madge and Hugh Gleaton; and Crystal and Chuck Smith. Sheila Berger graduated from Fletcher School of Nursing with Andrea and remained a close friend the rest of her life. She also had dear friends and family living around the country including Judy Peirsol, Linda and Don Booth, and Angela and Chris Booth.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and a sister, Carolyn Ashley. She is survived by her son David White and his wife Maria; her daughter Jamie Rudisill and her husband Edgar; grandchildren Schuyler Rudisill, Nathan Rudisill, Zachary White and his wife Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sister Sueanna Dickinson, her brother Douglas Ashley and his wife Virginia, and dozens of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans for a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Western Carolina Community Action, P.O. Box 685, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
