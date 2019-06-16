|
|
Andree Cochelin Parrott , 91, was greeted by her Lord and many loved ones who went before her on January 7, 2019. She was born in French Algeria, where her father was an officer in the French Foreign Legion and spent happy times with extended family and school in her beloved French homeland. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, and her son John Cochelin.
Andree devotedly taught French and Latin and shared her love of learning with students at all levels. She retired from the College of Charleston, where she was bestowed the first Distinguished Professor's Award. The French government honored her with the Ordre des Palmes Academiques for distinguished work in education and awareness of French language and culture. Andree was active with the Charleston Alliance Francaise and enjoyed activities with the Hendersonville Alliance on moving here. She led a rich life painting, reading, sewing, and gardening. She and husband Roy shared a love for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Hendersonville community. Throughout her life, she was sustained by deep Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. The family thanks those who provided care during her illness at Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville Health and Rehab, Four Seasons Palliative Care and Hospice; her Primary Care team, Dr. Joanne Helppie and assistant Deb, as well as Shepherd Funeral Home. Special thanks to her extraordinary companions: Loretta Robertson, Bula McGraw, Ruth Adams, and Etta Robinson, as well as Cathy at Fetch Dog Day Care and Boarding for caring for Andree's beautiful Drummer. They will forever hold special places in her family's heart. Andree is truly missed, but her presence is felt vividly in the mountains, sunsets, and all that is beautiful around us.
She leaves her love and inspiration to many- including children Yvonne Pike, Charlie and Sue Stafford, and Michele Hubbard; grandchildren Chris and Gretchen Pike, Kelly Pike, Melissa Nunes, and Lauren Pike; three great grandchildren; and special in-laws Cathy Cochelin, Randy Pike, Nick Webber, and John Smith.
Published in The Times-News on June 16, 2019