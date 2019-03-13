|
|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Andrew "Richard " Allan of Hendersonville, NC passed away at the Elizabeth House on Sunday, March 10th following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Harry and Frieda Allan. As a native of Hendersonville, he was born August 3, 1950 and attended Immaculata and Hendersonville City Schools and was a 1968 graduate of HHS. He attended Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN and Western Carolina University. He served in The U.S. Marine Corps. He was co-owner and owner of Laurels Sports Bar, handyman for Phil Gross, Sr., and worked at Steelcase.
He is survived by his brother, Chuck Allan (Trish), his sister, Harriet Dorsey Sterling (Mark), nephew, Charlie Allan (Karen) and niece, Lelia Allan (Kendall Heatherly).
Under his gruff exterior, there really was a kind and giving heart.
The family would like to thank the doctors at Pardee, especially Dr. Nielson and the wonderful and caring nurses and staff of ICU.
No formal services are planned
If you wish to remember Richard, take care of your health and raise a glass of your favorite adult beverage in a toast.
If you wish to do a memorial donation, please consider : HHS Alumni Assoc., 1 Bearcat Blvd., Hendersonville, NC 28791 Or American Legion Post #77, 216 4th Ave. W, Hendersonville, NC Or Four Seasons CFL, 571 S Allen Rd., Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019