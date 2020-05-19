|
Andrew Murgle Maxwell 95, of Hendersonville died May 16, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville. He was born on December 5, 1924 in Henderson County to the late Mollie Stroup Maxwell and George Washington Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Luttrel, Gussie Reichle, Pauline Clingenpeel and Dorothy Vassos as well as brothers Ralph Maxwell and Lloyd Maxwell.
Mr. Maxwell spent his entire life living in Henderson County and graduated from Edneyville High School. He was self-employed and was a hand-made rug weaver providing beautiful hand- woven throw rugs for thousands of admirers who loved purchasing his work.
He is survived by sister, Louise Willard and brother, JZ Maxwell.
A service will be held graveside at Fruitland Cemetery with the Pastor Larry Holbert officiating on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon.
