Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Fruitland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Murgle Maxwell


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Murgle Maxwell Obituary
Andrew Murgle Maxwell 95, of Hendersonville died May 16, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville. He was born on December 5, 1924 in Henderson County to the late Mollie Stroup Maxwell and George Washington Maxwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Luttrel, Gussie Reichle, Pauline Clingenpeel and Dorothy Vassos as well as brothers Ralph Maxwell and Lloyd Maxwell.
Mr. Maxwell spent his entire life living in Henderson County and graduated from Edneyville High School. He was self-employed and was a hand-made rug weaver providing beautiful hand- woven throw rugs for thousands of admirers who loved purchasing his work.
He is survived by sister, Louise Willard and brother, JZ Maxwell.
A service will be held graveside at Fruitland Cemetery with the Pastor Larry Holbert officiating on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -