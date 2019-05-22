|
|
Angela McMinn has gone home to be with the Lord as well as her mother and father on Friday, May 17, 2019 due to medical complications. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and close friend to many. She touched many lives in her 53 years of living.
She was loved by all that knew her and will be missed by everyone. She loved to worship Jesus Christ and was very happy knowing that when this time came she would be going home to be with her Savior.
She is survived by 5 children; Travis, Brendan, Daniel, Dennis, and Laura, 6 grandchildren, a brother, Tommy, a sister, Cathy and a multitude of friends and family.
As we are all saddened to see her go, we know Jesus is happy to welcome His daughter with open arms. We will love, miss and cherish our mom forever.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mud Creek Baptist Church with Rev. David Stanford officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. today, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Officer Down Memorial Page at www.odmp.org.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 22 to May 23, 2019