Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Angelica Rojas Martinez Obituary
Angelica Rojas Martinez, 45, of Hendersonville passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, Rito Lara Morales; daughters, Estefany and Zayra Lara; granddaughter, Katelynn Lara; sister, Leticia Romero; and many family members and friends.
A visitation will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home on Friday, July 12 beginning at 4pm. A prayer service will be at 6pm, with more time for visitation following.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
