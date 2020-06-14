Anna Cecelia Butler
Mrs. Anna Cecelia Butler, 86, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Times-News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
