Anna Colijn passed away on July 14, 2020 in Hendersonville.
Anna Catharina Colijn was born to Ida Baller Felderhof and Jan Frederik Felderhof on July 24, 1925 in Bussum, The Netherlands. She was the sixth of eight children in the family, all of whom were able to survive World War II in occupied Holland.
She was employed as a secretary for a law firm in The Hague and later as an au pair in Paris and Switzerland. She was married to Hendrik Colijn on August 21, 1951 in The Hague, The Netherlands and moved with him first to England and then to the USA.
In addition to raising five children, she assisted her husband in his independent consulting work as a secretary and bookkeeper. Besides her role as a devoted wife, she was an accomplished needlework/cross-stitch worker and was famous for her baking, her Dutch pastries and her sweet tooth.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Hendrik, Frederick, Peter, Walter, and Annette, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
