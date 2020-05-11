|
|
Anna Lou Maxwell, age 91 of Hendersonville, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Life Care Center of Hendersonville. She was born October 11, 1928 in Henderson County, North Carolina to the late Gordon Crisp and Nancy Green Crisp. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death her sisters Lola and Oberia, her brothers Elmo, Oran and Raymond as well as a daughter in law Margie Maxwell.
Mrs. Maxwell retired from Berkley Mills in 1989 after over 30 years of loyal service as a laboratory technician. She was loved by the many people she worked with over those years and will be missed dearly by her friends as well as her many family members.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Freno Maxwell, Jr. as well as her three sons Clyde Maxwell and his wife Gloria, Danny Maxwell and his wife Daphne and Mickey Maxwell. Also, she is survived by one sister-in-law, Margaret Crisp. Always the proud grandmother, Mrs. Maxwell is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Anna Maxwell was a member of the Balfour United Methodist Church and was also loved by her Church family as well.
A graveside service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon at Shepherd Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with the Reverend Neil Haynes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any contributions be made to the Balfour United Methodist Church, 2567 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.shepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Director are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020