Anna (Annie) Maria Misiak Rork, 95, passed away into the arms of the Lord at the Carolina Village Care
Center in Hendersonville, North Carolina on May 2, 2020. She was born to the late Francoise Misiak and Anna Pawlak Misiak in the town of Ham, France. In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jack Rork, her brothers Stanislas Misiak, Joseph Misiak, Casimir Misiak and sisters Josepha Misiak Goffart and Sophie Misiak Lalaux.
Annie arrived in the United States soon after WWII and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she met her husband Jack. Thus, began the yearly trip from Florida to their beloved cottage in Laurel Park, where they moved permanently in 1981. She was a member of All Saints Anglican Church, the French
Club, The Hendersonville Film Society and the Red Hats Classy Lassies.
She is survived, in France, by her nieces, Nicole Cardon, Marie Jo Marenghi, Marine Hatte, and nephews, Jean Claude Misiak and Jean Marc Goffart. In Hendersonville she leaves behind people who were her adopted family for many years and later her caregivers; Niki and Bill Gudrian, Jack and Karen Hultin and their children, Robb Hultin and Heather Hultin Lautenbach. In addition, Annie leaves behind many loving friends. All will miss her dearly.
The family wishes to thank the Carolina Village Care Center Team for the care and assistance they bestowed on our Annie. Bless you all.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to: Blue Ridge Humane Society, 1214 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28739 or Council on Aging, 802 Spartanburg Hwy., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
A Remembrance Gathering will be announced at a later date.
A Simple Cremation is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on May 10, 2020