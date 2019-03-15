Home

Anna (Park) Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna (Park) Spencer Obituary
Anna Park Spencer, 61, of Hendersonville passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Pardee Hospital after a brief illness. A native of Korea, Anna lived in Washington, DC prior to moving to Henderson County fifteen years ago. She was a beautician, an avid gardener, and fitness enthusiast. Anna loved the nature of the Hendersonville area.
Survivors include her husband of twenty-three years, Paul Spencer; a daughter, Annamaria Murphy and her husband Rob of Huntingtown, MD; a son, James King of Miami, FL; two grandchildren, Kaela and Michael Gilligan; and two step-daughters.
No local service is planned.
Please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com for online condolences.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
