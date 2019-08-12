|
Anna Spinelli, 71, of Hendersonville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home.
She was born at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Hudson County, NJ to the late John and Cecilia Gabrys Ozaroski.
Anna received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Ramapo College of New Jersey; and her Graduate Certification in Elementary Education from William Paterson College in New Jersey.
She worked many years as a teacher before becoming a social worker. As a social worker she worked for Families Together Inc., The Children's Home Inc., and Gulf Coast Community Care.
Anna lived in Tarpon Springs, FL before moving to Hendersonville 16 years ago. She enjoyed sketching, hiking, snorkeling, cooking, playing tennis, and caring for her cats.
Pamela is survived by her son, Anthony Spinelli and his wife Hosanna of Verona, NJ; a sister, Diana Nordahl and her husband Bob of FL; two grandchildren, Jasmine and Jessica Spinelli; one niece; and one uncle.
Services will be private.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019