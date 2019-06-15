|
Anne Huie Carpenter , 86, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Anne Pressly Huie was born Oct 11, 1932, daughter of the late Litchfield and Sallie Best Huie. She grew up with her two brothers, Earl and Litch, parents, and maternal grandparents in a home built by her great grandfather in Warsaw, NC. In her high school years, she was society editor for the Duplin County Times, reporting on weddings and other social events. She attended Converse College for two years prior to transferring to UNC Chapel Hill, where she received her degree in early childhood education. She met her future husband, Joseph P. Carpenter, on a Davidson College dance weekend, when she shared a ride with Joe and his date. Shortly thereafter, the two of them began seeing each other, and they were married in August, 1956 at Warsaw Presbyterian Church. She taught school in Winston Salem, and then in Carrboro while her husband finished dental school. They moved to Key West Florida where Joe was stationed at the Naval Air Base, and then moved to Hendersonville, Joe's hometown.
She devoted her life to making a happy home for her family. The Carpenter family had an adventurous life, embarking on several cross-country trips in a station wagon and a pop-up camper. Later in life she and Joe traveled to Europe, Antarctica, Alaska and Canada, enjoying God's beautiful creation. She was a substitute teacher, member of the Junior Welfare Club, Hendersonville Medical Dental Auxiliary, Friday Morning Group, PEO Chapter B, and several bridge clubs. She was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ, teaching hundreds of children the Westminster Catechism, and a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Although her faith and family came first, she was always a proud Tarheel, loving all things North Carolina, especially eastern NC barbeque and Carolina basketball.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Perry, and their four children: Walter Carpenter and his wife Kathryn of Hendersonville, Sallie Gustafson and her husband Thure of Atlanta, GA, Julie Wolfteich and her husband Paul of Alexandria, VA, and Litchfield Carpenter and his partner Washington Dender of Atlanta, GA; as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church with Rev. Steve Mirich and Rev. Don Taws officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church Missions Fund, 2101 Kanuga Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from June 15 to June 16, 2019