Anne Carroll Carter Smith, 88, of Hendersonville, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Heritage Hills Legacies Memory Care facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Jesse Marshall and Sallie Elizabeth Carroll Carter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Carter Jr., and her sister, Betty Jean Carter Mitchell, as well as one brother in law, Robert Johnson Smith.
A Rockingham county native, she graduated from Wentworth High School in 1950. She continued her education at Mars Hill College earning her Associate Degree in 1952. She continued her studies at Meredith College earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1954. She completed her formal education in 1958 at Western Carolina University with a Master of Arts in Education as well as certification as a reading specialist for the North Carolina school system.
Anne commenced her teaching career in Rockingham County teaching in Happy Home, Williamsburg, and Ruffin schools for twelve years respectively. After Anne and Corum relocated back to Henderson County, she taught at Mills River, Rosa Edwards as well as Fletcher Elementary schools. She taught for a total of thirty one years and retired in 1991. She was inducted into the Henderson County Education Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012, and was also recognized for being a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, for over 50 years.
She was a former member of Naples Baptist Church and has been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hendersonville for almost 50 years. She taught the Love Sunday School class, served on several committees including the pastor search committee, and the children's ministry. She also portrayed Lottie Moon before the annual Christmas offering.
Anne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Corum Smith; children Tim Smith (Jose) of Mexico, Elizabeth Smith Vartanian (Jeremy) of France, and Sean Smith (Kimberly) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Elliott Vartanian, Ella Smith, and Alex Smith; her brother in law Richard Smith (Gail) and sister in law Betty Smith Robinson. She also has nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and great grand-nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Scoggins officiating, internment will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park. As a loving tribute to the family and friends during these uncertain times the staff at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville will record the service which will be available via youtube.com
by searching FBCHNC (First Baptist Church Hendersonville North Carolina) Monday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in Anne's memory, to the Corum S. Smith, Jr., and Anne C. Smith Scholarship Endowment mailed to: Lisa Adkins, BRCC Educational Foundation,
180 W. Campus Dr., Flat Rock, NC 28731or the Henderson County Education Foundation, PO Box 1267 Hendersonville, NC 28739.
The family would like to thank Heritage Hills Legacies Memory Care staff as well the staff of Four Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care for Anne.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.