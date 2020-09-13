Anne Hope Miller, age 73, passed away at Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC, on September 4, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease – a disease she had battled for many years. Prior to moving to Tryon Estates in February, she and her husband had lived for almost eighteen years in Hendersonville and were members of First United Methodist Church. Anne was born on March fourth of 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa, the third of three daughters of Henry and Anna Morrow Hope; however, her official home most of her youth was Humboldt, Iowa . Anne always contended that her birthday was the only day of the year which was a command, and she tried to live up to that command all her life. Anne, an excellent student, decided in junior high that she wanted to earn a Ph. D. in Mathematics, a desire which was reinforced by her selection, during the summer before her senior year in high school, by the National Science Foundation to attend a special science and math program at Luther College. She subsequently attended Cornell College, Mount Vernon, Iowa, from which she received a B.A.in Mathematics in 1969. A highlight of her college years was her participation in a student exchange program that Cornell had with Rust College in Mississippi. She was the first white woman from Cornell to ever participate in the program, and, for the fall semester of 1968, she was the only white student at Rust, where she learned much about segregation, race relations, and the plight of the black community. Anne attended graduate school in Mathematics at Northern Illinois University. The promised Ph. D. program did not materialize while she was there, but she did receive her master's degree in Mathematics, and perhaps, more importantly, met and married her husband of 50 years, Don Miller. They were married on March 28, 1970. Her subsequent career involved an eclectic set of projects, including software design, anti-submarine warfare analysis, environmental impact analysis of pesticide programs, and satellite telecommunications. During the 20 years she worked in telecommunications, she worked for the same organization, originally a division of IBM. However, the division was sold twice, and ended up at Lockheed Martin, from which she retired in 2002. Anne, a Methodist all her life, was active in church and community life, serving on and chairing various church committees, while also working on community projects such as Interfaith Hospitality Network, Storehouse, Habitat for Humanity, and NOMADS. She often served as her church's representative to the annual conference and occasionally served on conference committees. She greatly resented how Parkinson's Disease eventually made her unable to participate in church activities. Anne was a beautiful, kind, caring woman, who is greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Don; her middle sister, Susan Harris; step-children, Derek Miller and Doni Lazenby; and step-grandchildren, Christopher Lazenby, Jonathan Lazenby, Devon Miller, Duncan Miller, and Emilie Miller.
Condolences to the family can be made to www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral Home of Columbus, NC.