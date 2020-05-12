|
Anne Lyon Klopman, age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Flat Rock, North Carolina on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Anne was born on October 21, 1922 in Englewood, New Jersey to Edward Holden Lyon and Betty Mence
Lyon. She graduated from Bennington College in 1944 where she was influenced by creative luminaries like Buckminster Fuller and where she developed her lifelong passion for the arts and the creative process.
Anne's creative talent manifested itself in many disciplines. She oversaw the design and construction of multiple homes, and was an ardent and accomplished sculpture, landscape designer, gardener, and horticulturalist.
In 1945 she married William A. (Bill) Klopman with whom she raised six children and numerous pets.
Over the course of their 66-year marriage, Anne and Bill always found time away from the demands of business and household to share their mutual passion for skiing, tennis, and golf with their children and grandchildren.
Anne was also an accomplished fly fisherman and she introduced both her husband and children to the joys of freshwater and saltwater fishing. Throughout their long marriage, she and Bill traveled extensively to compete for the biggest fish in streams and saltwater flats around the world.
Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. (Bill) and a son, William Jr.
She is survived by her children Peter, Linda, James, Betsy, and Thomas; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held for family members.
