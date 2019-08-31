|
Anne Waldrop Lefeber, 87, of Hendersonville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Elizabeth House.
She was born January 7, 1932 in Hendersonville to the late Frank and May Morrow Waldrop. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Antonius "Tony" Lefeber.
Anne met the love of her life and married Antonius "Tony" Lefeber on January 27, 1963 in Hendersonville. They were married for 54 wonderful years.
Anne loved living in Hendersonville and would tell such beautiful stories about her childhood.
Her parents owned a bed and breakfast and she would describe the guests as well as how they would all sit down together for dinner and talk about everything under the sun. Anne spent many summers with her cousin Tiny. They would play and have so much fun. Anne watched Hendersonville grow into the beautiful community it is today.
Anne is survived by her cousin, Tiny Mann; her sister-in-law, Maria Lefeber; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Christian Cook officiating; followed by a reception at 3:00 p.m. in The St. Francis room. A private graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. with a rosary service at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you for all the prayers and love during this difficult time.
