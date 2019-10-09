Home

Anne M. Morton Obituary
Anne M. Morton, 92, took the hand of Jesus, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
A North Carolina native, Anne lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. for 65 years as a hotel and restaurant owner and moved back "home" in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie Poole Morton and J.O. Morton; sisters, Minnie Ward, Vivian Congleton and Marian McAdams; and husband Chesley V. Morton.
She was a life-long member of Beta Sigma Phi and an active member of First Methodist in Ft. Lauderdale.
She is survived by one brother, Jim Morton (Becky) of New Bern, NC; daughter, Glenda Jenkins Liese (Fred) of Hendersonville, NC; sons, Chesley Morton, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., Alan Morton of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; three grandchildren, Trevor Jenkins (Rebecca), Cristen Jenkins Watson (Josh) and Tamara Morton; and three great-grandchildren, Lily, Delaney and Nolan.
A memorial reception will be held in the Village Hall at Carolina Village on Saturday, October 12th at 2:00pm. Rev. John Rymer and Glenda Liese will officiate. Burial will take place at 11:00am on Monday, October 14th in the Daniel/Morton Family Cemetery (Tranquility) in Granville County, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund at Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To offer online condolences, visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
