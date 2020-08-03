1/1
Anne Valentino
Our family has lost a legend and matriarch. Anne Jean Valentino passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a too long struggle to stay with us. Born in Brooklyn, New York on May29, 1927, Anne has resided in Hendersonville for the past 26 years. Her strength of spirit and mind, artistic eye, passionate soul, and legendary cooking can never be replaced. She leaves behind herdevoted family: daughter Karen Ann, son Roger Brian, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Please consider donating to Anne's favorite charities: Veterans' groups (Gary Sinise Foundation) and animal rights (Human Society Foundation). Our family encourages all to support Black Lives Matter.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
