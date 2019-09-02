|
Annette Meeks Baber, 80, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina.
Annette attended Berea College in Kentucky and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC.
She moved to Hendersonville, NC where she taught music at Hendersonville and Flat Rock Junior High Schools. She owned and operated Annette's Clothing Store and Post Mastectomy Supplies in Hendersonville.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond Meeks and Eula Gregory Meeks of Swannanoa, NC and was also preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Mull of Drexel, NC.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. No kinder or gentler soul roamed the earth, she never spoke ill of anyone and always tried to help those less fortunate.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Larry Baber; a daughter, Carol Ann Baber Surrette and her husband Scott of Hendersonville; a son, Ed Baber and his wife Joanne of Hendersonville; three grandchildren, Heather and Andrew Baber and Allison Surrett all of Hendersonville and a sister, Ruth Bringman of Mt. Dora, Florida.
A Celebration of Annette's Life will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019, the day of her 60th wedding anniversary, at Jackson Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berea College, 101 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40404.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019