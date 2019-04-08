|
|
Annie "Andy" Johnson, 74, of Hendersonville, passed away Sunday, April 7, after a long courageous battle with cancer. A native of Mobile, Alabama, she began her teaching career in Vermont and finished with over 25 years at EHHS. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Ms. Johnson is survived by two daughters, Kristen Leigh Laughter of Arden and Tracy Michelle Harrison and her husband Brad of Spartanburg, SC; a granddaughter, Kalen Orr of Hendersonville and four grandsons, Austin and Carson Laughter of Mills River and Braeden and Brycen Harrison of Spartanburg. A memorial service will be held 4 pm Friday, April 12, at Grace Lutheran Church. Pastor Ken Langsdorf will officiate. A reception will be held at the church following the service. Contributions in Andy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 120 Executive Park, Ste. 120, Asheville, NC 28801. To offer condolences online please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019