Ms. Annie Josephine Sherrill Bracken, 90 of Hendersonville, our beloved mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at The Elizabeth House. She was born in Brevard, NC a daughter of the late Robert and Grace Ramer Sherrill. She has lived in the Hendersonville area since 1975.
She was the first woman school bus driver in Henderson County driving in Edneyville where she was known as Mama Jo. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville where she worked for many years in the childcare center and was happily known as Miss Jo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David Mitchell Sherrill and John Sherrill and her sister, Bobbie Rimmer.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald Everett Merrill and wife Patsy and Bryan Merrill and wife Patricia; daughters, Vera M. Dennison and Renee Merrill Lane; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great, great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Sherrill Reed; a brother, R.C. Sherrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday at First Baptist Church of Hendersonville with Rev. Wally Shamburger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 312 5th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019